MISSING: 13-year-old believed to be with man, woman, Paulding County officials say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Hiram police are looking for a missing child.
Danielle Vinett, 13, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and white-striped shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, according to Paulding County Sheriff's Office officials.
Vinett is with an unknown man and woman, they said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or the Hiram Police Department immediately.
