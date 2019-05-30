ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said parts of north Georgia are in a moderate drought.
“I know this is really hard to believe after the wet fall and winter we had,” Monahan said.
Monahan added that most of north Georgia is at least “abnormally dry.”
“I don’t see a whole lot of rain in the next week,” he said.
