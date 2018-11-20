0 Parents' worst nightmare: The moment a car is stolen car with child inside

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - This is a parent’s worst nightmare: A person stealing your car with your child still strapped inside.

That’s exactly what happened to one mother at a gas station in Coweta County on Sunday. Luckily for her, her daughter was dropped off at a different location.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach worked with the police department and the gas station to get video of the terrifying moments.

The video showed the suspect get out of a what looks like a silver Lexus sedan. He first checks the doors on another car at the pumps of the Texaco on Highway 154. Then a red Volkswagen Beetle pulls up.

Eventually, the mother gets out, leaving the car running, keys in the ignition and doors unlocked.

As she goes inside to pay for gas, it’s only 10 seconds before the suspect gets in the passenger side, slides over behind the wheel and drives off -- with the little girl still in the back seat.

Channel 2 Action News chose not to show the traumatizing moments she comes out to see her car pull away.

But she did get in another car with a woman to chase after the suspect on the interstate.

The mother spoke to Channel 2 Action News over the phone.

“Oh, it was terrifying. You hear this on the news happening and you never think, oh my God, it happened to me,” the woman said. “Yes, I made mistake. I should have never left my car keys in the car.”

Investigators hope someone recognizes the man in the video and comes forward with information about him.

The victim’s car was later found ditched a couple miles away in Union City. It had run out of gas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

