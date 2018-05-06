  • Parents, school officials sound off as local district considers arming teachers

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jefferson City School District is considering arming teachers with guns but the idea isn't sitting well with some parents.

    At a meeting Sunday afternoon, parents met with school officials claiming the gun policy leaders mapped out is vague.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen attended the meeting where she spoke to both sides of th argument.

    Some parents told Pozen they want the burden placed on school resource officers, not teachers when it comes to arming teachers.

    The Superintendent emailed Pozen saying, "I've spent many hours on many days meeting with representatives from the group. I haven't acquiesced to all of their demands but I've explained my views and the reasoning behind them."

    Pozen is digging into the policy and will explain what's outlined, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

     

