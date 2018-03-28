0 Parents protest school district's punishment for students after nationwide walkout

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents took to the streets to protest their students being punished by some school districts for taking part in the nationwide walkout demanding stricter gun laws.

Newschopper 2 was over Walton High School when those students gathered on the football field two weeks ago.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen reports some 200 students had to serve a one day in school suspension.

“Most of the state of Georgia, metro Atlanta allowed kids to express their feelings about this. This is a student-led movement Cobb County is not allowing that to happen," said Wendy Alexander, a parent of a Walton High School student.

Alexander is referencing the 17-minute walkout earlier this month students across the nation took part in in support of gun control after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and teachers died. Alexandar’s daughter took part in the walkout.

"She really wanted to stand with the students who started this wonderful movement," she said.

But students and parents in Cobb County knew, that if their child chose to take part, there wold be consequences, and now those consequence are being felt.

"She is serving in school suspension for using her First Amendment rights," Alexandar said.

Alexander said that’s wrong. That’s why she stood outside of Walton High School with signs protesting the district's decision.

“They didn’t really drop the ball. They kicked it far away and nobody can retrieve it," she said.

She says she tried numerous times to talk to the principal about what she feels is unfair punishment but keeps getting turned away. But that doesn't mean she's giving up.

"We have the freedom of expression in a peaceful manner and we intend to carry this this as far as we possibly can."

Pozen reached out to the district on this matter, but has not heard back.



