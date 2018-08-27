Parents complain bus is so overcrowded that students stand on way to school

ATLANTA, Ga. - Parents in the Atlanta School District say they are concerned with overcrowded buses that are forcing students to stand up on their way to school.
Students shared with Channel 2 Action News video from inside one school bus showing the overcrowded conditions on their way to Douglas High School.
“We got too many people on our bus. It’s full before it gets here and then it has another stop to pick up more kids. It’s even fuller," said Lakasha Weaver, whose daughter attends the school.
Parents contacted Channel 2 after saying they did not get help from the district.
How the school district is now working to address the concerns, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
