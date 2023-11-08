Paramedics across Georgia say they’re being attacked by the patients they’re trying to help

ATLANTA — EMS workers in Georgia and across the country say their patients are attacking them.

Officials with the Georgia EMS Association say that mental health, drugs and alcohol are all contributing factors to this growing problem.

Channel 2 Action News has told you about several incidents where patients got rough with medics, including Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin after she claimed she was drugged.

