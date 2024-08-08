Owner of GA’s first weed dispensary charged with child molestation

HELEN, Ga. — The owner of the north Georgia cannabis dispensary that claims to be the first in the state is now facing child sex crime and drug charges.

Robert Joshua Garrison is the owner of Alpine Dispensary in Helen. Police say he was planning on expanding his business with a location in Athens near the University of Georgia.

Garrison was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with child molestation, sexual battery, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I with intent.

It’s unclear what led to his charges.

Alpine Dispensary is described as the first cannabis dispensary to open in the state of Georgia in April 2019 and currently has two locations in Helen.

He is being held in the White County Detention Center without bond.

Channel 2 Action News is working to obtain a copy of Garrison’s booking photo.

