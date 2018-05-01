0 Over 1,000 marijuana plants seized in Georgia raids; 2 arrested

Separate raids on marijuana grow operations in northeast and west Georgia each yielded more than 500 pot plants, the GBI said.

Authorities from two states seized marijuana plants worth about $565,000 in a raid on an abandoned farm in northeast Georgia, the agency said. The “sophisticated” marijuana operation found Monday is thought to have operated for about five years in Franklin County, according to the GBI.

One person was arrested during that operation, which included state and local agencies in Georgia and South Carolina.

“Franklin County authorities found 556 marijuana plants in various stages of growth along with an elaborate watering and lighting system that was attached to tracks suspended from the ceiling,” GBI agent Mitchell Posey said. “These tracks allowed the lighting system to move and evenly distribute light and heat to each plant.”

TRENDING STORIES:

William B. Lothery, described as the caretaker of the Georgia operation, was arrested after a raid on his residence in South Carolina, the GBI said. On April 19, GBI agents seized 514 marijuana plants and more than 100 pounds of packaged pot in a grow operation at a residence in Heard County, agent Joe Chesnut said. Officials also found literature that indicated marijuana and pot seeds were purchased from Colorado, where recreational marijuana use is legal. On April 26, Troy Alton Brown, 50, whose residence was raided, was arrested by the Oklahoma State Patrol after a traffic stop, the GBI said. “Initially, Brown provided Oklahoma State Patrol with a false name, then fled on foot,” Chesnut said. “After Brown was captured, troopers discovered over $22,000 in his vehicle.” Brown is in custody in Oklahoma pending extradition. This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.