0 One of America's best diners is right here in Georgia

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - There are a ton of diners throughout Georgia. However, one is a standout, because it has been recently named one of the tastiest in the country.

Thrillist, a lifestyle publication, recently released its 21 Best Diners In America list, which rounds up the yummiest and trendiest tiny eateries across the United States.

To determine the ranking, the publication’s experts scoured the 50 states for the diners with the most variety, tradition and overall experience. The writers behind the list said “the best are the ones that are seemingly divorced from time.”

The Breakfast Club in Georgia’s Tybee Island made the cut. The authors praised the spot for its “homemade policy” and interesting breakfast and lunch menu items, which include the Smackwater Jack omelet and “emotionally satisfying” PMS omelet.

Although the line is typically long, the writers said, “this is the beach, and there are worse places to spend your morning than waiting in the dunes for a seat at this counter.”

The family-owned and -operated diner has been around since the 1970s. Its owner, Jodee Sadowsky, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and even assisted in the catering of the late John F. Kennedy Jr.’s wedding.

Located near Savannah, the restaurant, opened 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, has also been voted Best Breakfast in Savannah by Savannah Morning News.

