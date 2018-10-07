Offset fakes medical emergency to surprise Cardi B with new car for birthday

ATLANTA - Offset is kicking off Cardi B’s birthday in a big way, because he just bought her a brand new car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rapper, who has been married to the Migos member for about a year, will be celebrating her 26th birthday on Oct. 11, but her husband surprised her with an early gift.
In a series of Instagram posts, she revealed she was headed to Los Angeles when she got a scary call about her spouse. She was told she needed to make her way to Atlanta immediately, because Offset had fainted.
It was all just a big scheme though. Once she made it home, there was a Lamborghini SUV with a big red bow waiting for her in her driveway.
“I’m just like ‘Oh my God, what is going on’? And look! Look what I got here! Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive,” she gushed.
The artist gave her followers a quick tour of her whip and the couple exchanged “I love you’s” and kissed by the end of the clip.
The two, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month, got married secretly last year. In July, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus.
This story was written by Najja Parker for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
