  • Offset fakes medical emergency to surprise Cardi B with new car for birthday

    By: By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Offset is kicking off Cardi B’s birthday in a big way, because he just bought her a brand new car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

    The rapper, who has been married to the Migos member for about a year, will be celebrating her 26th birthday on Oct. 11, but her husband surprised her with an early gift.

    In a series of Instagram posts, she revealed she was headed to Los Angeles when she got a scary call about her spouse. She was told she needed to make her way to Atlanta immediately, because Offset had fainted.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Thanks daddy ❤️I love you @offsetyrn ..LAMBTALK,LAMBTRUCK

    A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

     

     

    TRENDING STORIES:

    It was all just a big scheme though. Once she made it home, there was a Lamborghini SUV with a big red bow waiting for her in her driveway.

    “I’m just like ‘Oh my God, what is going on’? And look! Look what I got here! Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive,” she gushed. 

    The artist gave her followers a quick tour of her whip and the couple exchanged “I love you’s” and kissed by the end of the clip. 

    The two, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month, got married secretly last year. In July, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

    This story was written by Najja Parker for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories