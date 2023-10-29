Officials investigating suspicious fire after Pickens County home engulfed in flames overnight

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are investigating a fire after a Pickens County home was destroyed by flames around 1:15 Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, they responded to the home located on Elizabeth Street after reports of a heavy fire on the second floor.

It took officials about an hour to get the fire under control.

Officials said although the home was vacant, firefighters still conducted primary and secondary searches for any possible occupants.

No one was inside the home and no firefighter was injured.

The fire is under investigation as suspicious.

