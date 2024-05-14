Officers find man hiding in closet after he breaks into Atlanta home under construction

ALTANTA — Atlanta police have released 911 calls and body camera video that shows the moment officers found a break-in suspect hiding in a closet.

Police arrested and charged Declarence McGhee on March 28 after officers received a 911 call reporting a break-in.

Police said at first they couldn’t find the home because it was still under construction and the address did not pop up in the system. A 911 dispatcher sent a link to the caller’s phone to get the exact location.

The woman told 911 that a man had broken into a home next door and she could see McGhee standing outside.

“Does he have any weapons on him as far as you can tell?” the dispatcher asks.

“I don’t know. I think he broke the door or the lock of the home beside my home,” she responded. “With some sharp object.”

Body camera footage shows the officers enter the home and you can hear them trying to avoid stepping on the broken glass.

As they started to sweep the empty home, one of the officer says he was going to check the closet. That is when he found a man later identified as McGhee hiding inside of it.

“Bro, show me your hands. Show me your hands, man. Don’t move. Don’t move. Come out. Come out. Turn around, turn around,” the officer instructs McGhee.

Police took McGhee into custody without any incident.

