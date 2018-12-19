Officer Matt Cooper released from Shepherd Center, will be home for holidays

ATLANTA - More than three months after he was shot while responding to a call, Covington police Officer Matt Cooper is heading home in time for the holidays.
Cooper finished his rehabilitation at the well-known Shepherd Center, which held a graduated ceremony for the officer Wednesday.
His family and colleagues from the Covington Police Department were there to support Cooper as he walked down the hall.
Cooper and his wife Kristen sat down exclusively with Channel 2's Mark Winne last month to discuss his recovery. The Coopers told Winne that they were thankful for the support their family has received.
“Our community, God, my wife, our kids and music," Matt Cooper said. "I feel very appreciative of all the donations and prayers, support from my community."
[RELATED: Officer Matt Cooper talks for 1st time about his recovery in emotional interview]
The community has rallied behind the officer in many ways. A young boy dressed up as Cooper for Halloween. Channel 2 anchor Jovita Moore received a letter from a veteran serving time in prison, who wrote a poem in Cooper's honor.
Cooper was responding to a shoplifting call in Covington on Labor Day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas when officers responded to the scene.
One of the men shot Cooper in the head before he took off. The teen was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Cooper underwent emergency surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and few weeks later was transferred to the Shepherd Center.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}