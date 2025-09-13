Off-duty GA deputy narrowly saves injured driver from train crash; almost gets hit himself

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In what seems like a scene out of a movie, an off-duty Georgia deputy rescued his colleague’s father from being hit by a train, nearly getting hit himself.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says one of his deputies’ fathers was driving down a Columbus road when the back of his car was hit by someone going 80 miles per hour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The force of the crash pushed the car onto train tracks, where it got stuck because of the damage.

An off-duty deputy in the area saw the crash and ran over to help. The deputy and other citizens were able to get the passenger out of the car, but the driver was so injured that they were advised not to move him.

That’s when Countryman says they noticed a train coming.

TRENDING STORIES:

Flagging down the train conductor wasn’t working, so the deputy made the decision to try and remove the man from the car so he wouldn’t get hit by the train.

The deputy and two others were able to safely get the man out of the car, but the deputy fell while trying to carry him to safety. The other citizens were able to get him to safety moments before the train hit the car.

Because the deputy had fallen, Countryman says he was nearly hit by the train.

The father has since been released from the hospital and is expected to survive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group