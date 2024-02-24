Oakwood police looking for former Dollar Tree worker accused of stealing cash from store safe

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Police are looking for a Clarkston, Ga. man accused of stealing from his former employer.

According to police in Oakwood, Thomas Anderson is accused of stealing from the safe of a Dollar Tree he used to work at.

On Thursday, officers said the store was burglarized around 3:34 a.m., when Anderson “smashed out the front glass door, entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe that was in the manager’s office.”

Security footage from the Dollar Tree location at 4026 Winder Highway helped identify Anderson as the suspect of the burglary.

Police said charges are pending and Anderson’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact Sgt. S. Webb at 770-534-2364 or by email.

