NYCFC, Atlanta United play to 1-1 draw

    NEW YORK (AP) - Alexander Callens tied it in the 77th minute and New York City FC settled for a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday in a matchup of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.

    Callens scored on a header to finish David Villa's header flick of Maximiliano Moralez's corner.

    NYCFC (8-3-4) had two shots crash off the post after the 80th minute and finished the game with a 10-2 advantage in shots on target.

    Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta United (9-3-3) in the 48th minute with his league-leading 13th goal of the season.

    Brad Guzan had nine saves for Atlanta United.

