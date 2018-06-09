NYCFC, Atlanta United play to 1-1 draw

Callens scored on a header to finish David Villa's header flick of Maximiliano Moralez's corner.
NYCFC (8-3-4) had two shots crash off the post after the 80th minute and finished the game with a 10-2 advantage in shots on target.
Good point on the road! Thanks to all the traveling fans for the support 🔴⚫️ #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/nQlXg1IcAu— Julian Gressel (@JulianGressel) June 9, 2018
Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta United (9-3-3) in the 48th minute with his league-leading 13th goal of the season.
Brad Guzan had nine saves for Atlanta United.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}