Nurse at county jail arrested after coming to work with loaded gun, Floyd deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County nurse was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said she came to work with a gun.
Latoya Cloud works at the Floyd County Jail through the jail’s contractor. Deputies said they began investigating the nurse for coming into her shift while smelling like marijuana.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
While she was being investigated, deputies said they found a loaded handgun in her bag.
Deputies did not say if Cloud was found with marijuana.
Officials charged Cloud with crossing the guard line with a weapon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New Chick-fil-A with “unusual design” to open near Ponce City Market
- VIDEO: Mom told her kids are too loud at Duluth Walmart goes on the attack, ends up arrested
- PHOTOS: These people were all found dead in Georgia. No one knows who they are
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group