North Georgia resident shares bear video as a reminder about leaving food outside

JASPER, Ga. - A north Georgia resident is sharing a video of bears to remind people not to leave food outside.
Chris Brodsky Sr. sent Channel 2 Action News a video of bears in the north Georgia mountains Saturday.
He said he a mother bear and three cubs were looking for food and decided to check out his patio.
“Just a reminder for those of us in the North Ga mountain area to never leave any type of food or trash outside in the open (pet food especially)!! This momma bear and her 3 cubs were searching for food and decided to check out my patio.”
Brodsky said he lives in the Bent Tree Community in Jasper.
