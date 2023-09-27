North Georgia man tried biting deputy after he stopped him from raping woman in bathtub

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing several charges after investigators say he tried to rape a woman and then attacked a deputy.

The Georgia Gazette reported that Jeremy Richard Rowell was arrested earlier this month after a late August incident where he was found sexually assaulting and biting a woman in a bathtub who was screaming for help.

The deputy determined Rowell was not in a “right state of mind” and fired his Taser at him. Rowell shouted, “Oh yeah” as he was being shocked.

Investigators say the man then pulled down his pants and yelled expletives at the deputy.

The deputy was eventually able to get Rowell off of the woman and told her to run.

After using his Taser a second time, Rowell began to try to bite and kick the deputy.

Another deputy was able to help and get Rowell in handcuffs.

He continued yelling expletives and being resistant, so he had to be restrained.

He was taken to the hospital where he continued shouting and kicking. He was eventually sedated after doctors say he beat his head and caused a brain bleed.

The victim had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and was also taken into custody, according to The Georgia Gazette.

Rowell is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, simple battery, burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement.

