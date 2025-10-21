North Georgia man killed in crash while speeding down I-75

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing a black Ford F-150 on Harmony Church Road in Gordon County on October 20, 2025. This following a BOLO for reckless driving on I-75.

According to investigators, the crash happened when the driver failed to maintain the lane while negotiating a curve at high speed, causing the vehicle to run off the road, strike a ditch, a fence and ultimately a large tree.

Gordon County 911 received multiple calls reporting the reckless driving, which were relayed to GSP Troop A Communications. Troopers were dispatched shortly after to the scene of the accident.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

