North Georgia man killed in crash while speeding down I-75

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing a black Ford F-150 on Harmony Church Road in Gordon County on October 20, 2025. This following a BOLO for reckless driving on I-75.
According to investigators, the crash happened when the driver failed to maintain the lane while negotiating a curve at high speed, causing the vehicle to run off the road, strike a ditch, a fence and ultimately a large tree.
Gordon County 911 received multiple calls reporting the reckless driving, which were relayed to GSP Troop A Communications. Troopers were dispatched shortly after to the scene of the accident.
Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, although the exact cause is still under investigation.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
