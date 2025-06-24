North Georgia man charged with threatening to shoot GBI agents

CALHOUN, Ga. — A north Georgia man has been arrested and charged with threatening Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.

The GBI says Casey Herron, 36, of Calhoun, called the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency on Sunday and said he was going to shoot GBI agents.

On Monday, Calhoun police and GBI agents went to Herron’s home on Jolly Road in Calhoun and arrested him.

He was booked into the Gordon County Jail and charged with terroristic threats.

“The GBI would like to thank the Calhoun Police Department for their assistance in executing the search and arrest, and GEMA/HS for their prompt notification, which helped ensure a swift and safe resolution,” the GBI wrote in a statement.

