North Georgia man arrested after horse found dead, others malnourished, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested this month after Haralson County deputies said he was keeping several horses malnourished.

Deputies arrested 63-year-old Ulas Bolan on Nov. 22 after an investigation was launched last month.

On Oct. 27, deputies responded to a concern for welfare call in reference to some malnourished horses. Upon arrival, they found four malnourished horses and another unable to stand on its own.

Haralson County Animal Control then responded to the scene to investigate. Another horse was eventually found dead inside a barn, according to deputies.

A man who was contacted by animal control picked up the four horses who were malnourished to care for them. The fifth horse was in such bad shape that it had to be put down, according to deputies.

After they were picked up, the horses were so thirsty that deputies said they drank 25 gallons of water. The horses have begun to be nursed back to help, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies thanked the man who helped the horses recover.

Bolan faces several counts of cruelty to animals.

