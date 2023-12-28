North Georgia firefighter dies after losing control of car, crashing into multiple trees

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County first responders are mourning the loss of a firefighter corporal who officials say was killed in a crash days before Christmas.

Officials with the Rome/Floyd County Fire Department announced the sudden death of Corporal Garrett Kent, 32, late last week.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Corporal Garrett Kent,” officials said. “We ask that you keep his family and our department’s brothers and sisters in your prayers during this difficult time.”

According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, 32-year-old Garrett Kent was driving west on Pine Shadows Drive in Paulding County.

Troopers said Kent was trying to turn left but lost control of the vehicle due to how fast he was going. The car then crossed over the centerline, and Kent over-corrected to the right, causing him to leave the roadway and hit a mailbox.

After hitting the mailbox, officials said the car continued off the north side of the roadway and hit a tree, continued down the side of the road and hit a group of trees. The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise and hit another group of trees before finally resting on the side of the road.

Troopers noted that they smelled alcohol on Kent as he was removed from the vehicle. The report added that there were also no marks from a seat belt on Kent.

Kent was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

