North GA man arrested, charged with sexual assault

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A Blairsville man was arrested last week and is now facing several charges.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Michael Warren, 34, had sexually assaulted someone.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

After investigating the claims, GBI agents arrested Warren on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Warren was working with Union County as an HVAC technician at the time of his arrest.

Warren was booked into the Union County Jail where he remains pending a court hearing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact the GBI at 706-348-4866 or call the GBI tipline at 800-597-8477.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

