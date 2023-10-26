Hall County man accused of driving stolen car into McDonald’s, shot by officer, GBI says

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was attempting to drive away officers in a stolen car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Monday, Bryon police officers in Peach County received reports of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Atlanta believed to be in the area.

Eventually, officers located the stolen silver 2018 Volkswagen Atlas at a McDonald’s off Highway 49. No one was inside when they found it.

When an officer tried to locate the driver, a man, identified as 37-year-old Kory Matyas Karpich of Gainesville, left the restaurant and got into the stolen car.

Authorities said the officer told Karpich to leave the car, but he refused. The officer then broke a window and used his Taser on Karpich; however, authorities said the Taser was ineffective.

Karpich then began to drive the car and hit the McDonald’s, and the officer’s patrol car parked behind the stolen vehicle, the GBI said.

Authorities said the officer shot into the moving car multiple times, hitting Karpich, as he drove away from the scene.

Karpich then led Bryon officers on a chase into Bibb County, where he crashed. Authorities said he was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Authorities said Karpich was charged with possessing drug-related objects, methamphetamine, fleeing or alluding a police officer, obstruction and theft by receiving/having stolen property.

The GBI is continuing the investigation into this incident.

