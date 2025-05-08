North GA county adds new generators to critical facilities for seamless emergency services

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of White County, Georgia, can feel a bit more comfortable when emergencies strike, knowing that the county has installed new generators at several critical facilities.

White County Public Safety purchased and installed generators at each of the county’s fire stations, White County Animal Control’s animal shelter, and the main communications tower that supports the county’s public safety radio infrastructure.

Each of those sites plays a critical role in maintaining emergency services, and the addition of the generators ensures that operations can continue uninterrupted during severe weather events where power might be lost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The total cost of the project was $165,190.97, with $148,671.87 of that being provided by FEMA, $6,607.64 came from the State of Georgia, and $9,911.46 was covered locally.

The county’s portion of the cost was paid through revenues from a voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group