‘Your vehicle is not a gun safe,’ Roswell PD reminds residents

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are reminding people to not leave guns unsecured in their vehicles.

The police warning in a social media post comes after two guns were reported stolen from vehicles in Roswell last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Despite popular opinion and regular practice, your vehicle is not a gun safe. In the United States, a gun is stolen from a car every nine minutes on average,” police said.

Guns that fall into the wrong hands are often used in other crimes.

“A stolen gun can change someone’s life forever. Don’t let it be yours,” police said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says a person’s firearms “should be readily available to you, yet inaccessible or inoperative to others. This will protect you, your loved ones, and others from the misuse, theft, or loss of your firearms.”

The DOJ has more information about safe firearm storage available in a brochure.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group