Woman out jogging says man came out of nowhere, grabbed her inappropriately

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman out for a jog and now they're warning others to be careful.
The victim told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that her attacker came out of nowhere, ran up to her and inappropriately grabbed her as she ran along Deerfield Parkway.
Local woman says a man driving a car like this sexually assaulted her while she was out for a jog.
The woman said the man then took off in a black Nissan.
