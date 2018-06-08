Video shows police arrest man at gunpoint who allegedly attacked woman

MILTON, Ga. - Video shows Milton police arresting a man at gunpoint after they say he attacked an 18-year-old woman.
Police say that woman was walking through the woods to get to her job when the suspect came up behind her and tried to ask her out.
See the video of the man’s arrest, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
When she refused, police say the man pounced.
Beaten and bloodied, police say the woman sought help from witnesses nearby.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}