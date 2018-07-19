Traffic stop leads to ecstasy bust, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police say a minor traffic violation led them to a major drug stash.
Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik an officer was on patrol July 5 when he noticed a car drive the wrong way onto the off-ramp of GA 400.
“The driver of the vehicle obviously realized they were going down the wrong way and turned around,” said Officer Howard Miller.
Miller told Petchenik the officer began to question the driver and an odor caught his attention.
“During the investigation the officer smelled burnt marijuana in the car which gave him probable cause to search the car,” said Miller.
Petchenik obtained dashcam video of the traffic stop.
Officer: "Is there any weed in the car?”
Driver: “I don’t know, sir. I don’t think there’s no weed …”
Officer: “Is there weed on you?”
Driver: “No, sir.”
Miller said a search of the vehicle led officers to a backpack with a large amount of MDMA, or ecstacy, packaged for sale, THC oil and a gun loaded with hollow point bullets.
“The officer did charge him with intent to distribute …they had planned to distribute it,” said Miller. “We were real happy to get that firearm off the street.”
An incident report said police charged Devin Dennis with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police charged Markel Sanders with driving on wrong side of roadway; VGCSA- marijuana less than one ounce.
