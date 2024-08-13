Traffic stop leads to seizure of enough fentanyl to kill 60,000 people, police say

ATLANTA — Roswell police seized over 120 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon, arresting two suspected drug dealers.

That amount of fentanyl found is alarming, given that the Drug Enforcement Administration says just two milligrams—about the size of a few grains of sand—can be a deadly dose.

In this instance, Officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department said the amount of fentanyl recovered could potentially kill 60,000 people.

“They seized over 120 grams of fentanyl out of that vehicle. That is now 120 grams of fentanyl that will no longer contribute to overdoses and deaths in our community or any other,” Lupo said.

The investigation began when police conducting surveillance near Old Holcomb Bridge and Dogwood Roads, noticed a car pulling out of a hotel known for criminal activity.

The officers stopped the vehicle after the driver failed to use a turn signal.

“In the course of that traffic stop, they brought out a K-9 resource, and that K-9 did alert the potential of narcotics in that vehicle,” Lupo said.

Police arrested the driver, Evan Buck, and his passenger, Marco Jaramillo, on charges of trafficking illegal drugs.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators found more than half of the fentanyl in a white Post Office box addressed to one of the suspect’s homes.

Both suspects claimed they had no idea how the drugs got into their car.

