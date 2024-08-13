Traffic stop leads to large fentanyl bust in Roswell, two men arrested

ATLANTA — Roswell police have two men in custody after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 120 grams of fentanyl in their car.

The Roswell Police Department said officers spotted the men leaving a motel Monday known for drug sales.

While the name of the motel has not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation, what officers found in the car was alarming.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that more than 120 grams of fentanyl were seized during the traffic stop.

According to the DEA, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

Police arrested two men, including Marco Jaramillo, who is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs.

Jaramillo was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal.

Officers’ questions led them to call in K-9 units, which resulted in the discovery of the fentanyl.

“What we saw yesterday was a regular part of their daily workload where a detective stopped a vehicle that was believed to have some associations with drug activity. In the course of that investigation, they seized over 120 grams of fentanyl out of that vehicle. That is now 120 grams of fentanyl that will no longer be able to contribute to overdoses or deaths in our community or any other,” Officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department said.

Seiden contacted the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, which said it is looking into the case.

