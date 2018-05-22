0 Timing traffic lights could ease traffic in local county

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Timing the traffic should help ease congestion for the commute through north Fulton County.

Georgia’s Department of Transportation and the city of Alpharetta are syncing up traffic signals.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was on Windward Parkway, which is one of the big bottlenecks, especially in the mornings and afternoons.

One problem is one side of the street is Alpharetta and the other side is Milton.

The traffic lights do not always sync up from one city, or county, to the next.

Eddie Hyde lives in Cherokee county, but commutes each morning into Alpharetta.

“Traffic gets backed up big time, especially late in the afternoons," Hyde said.

Other drivers told us they blame the lights for causing traffic jams.

“The arrows are super short. A lot of times that's where people need to go. The turning arrows only last a certain amount of time, so it causes people to get jammed," a driver said.

GDOT and the city of Alpharetta are now working on a project to sync the stoplights.

"The intent is to create timing cycles along these corridors that cross jurisdictions. Traffic doesn't stop because the city limits do," assistant city administrator James Drinkard said.

Drinkard says the project will take several weeks, collecting data from sensors and traffic cameras at all hours.

"What we're doing is based on algorithms. It looks at traffic patterns at various points during the day and the evening and sets signals based on those patterns,” Drinkard said.

