0 Teens busted in traffic stop may be connected to unsolved burglaries, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Johns Creek Police say a recent traffic stop landed four teens under arrest and could help them solve unsolved burglaries.

Dash cam video provided to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows the Oct. 2 traffic stop on Jones Bridge Road after an officer on patrol came across a suspicious car.

“Checked the tag of a vehicle that returned stolen out of Gwinnett County,” said Lt. Todd Hood. “The vehicle was stolen from a residence where individuals had made entry into the home while the home was occupied and had stolen the vehicle. Apparently there was a female’s purse on the counter, and they took the female’s purse with the keys inside.”

In the video, driver Angel Cruz, 18, can be seen getting out of the car at gunpoint. Police say they also arrested 17-year-old Tyler Wynn and two 16-year-olds.

Hood told Petchenik based on what was found in the car, the quartet was up to no good.

“You’ve got an 18-year-old, 17-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles driving around in a stolen vehicle in the middle of the day armed with a .38 pistol, a crow bar, several bricks that can be used to smash in glass or a back door, and then two ski masks,” Hood said.

All four of the teens are facing charges for possession of tools for the commission of a crime, but more charges are possible.

Petchenik reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department to see if the teens are suspects in the car theft or if they had just been given the stolen car.

“Our detectives are still working the case and working with other metro area detectives to see if these individuals could be linked to other crimes,” Hood said. “This was a good arrest and good police work to keep other victims from happening.”

