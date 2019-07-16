  • Taxpayers could pay to fix overcrowding at Fulton County jail

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County leaders are trying to come up with a way to solve massive overcrowding in its jail. 

    The Fulton County jail commander calls it the worst overcrowding in more than a decade, comparing it back to when the jail was under federal court oversight that was costly to county taxpayers.

    Channel 2 Action News was the first to tell you about overcrowding at the jail last month and now we've learned of a big push to find another fix. 

    "If I could fix this problem tomorrow i'd buy the city jail right now," said Chief Jailer Col. Mark Adger.

    What the solution means for your taxes, on Channel 2 Action News at 6. 

