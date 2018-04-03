0 Suspect arrested 6 months after running off during police chase

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police have charged a College Park man they said fled from an officer, nearly hitting him in the process.

Dash cam video obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik shows the officer trying to speak to the driver of a white car in a hotel parking lot on North Point Drive on July 11.

“During his check, he observed a suspicious vehicle that was parked in front of the hotel,” said department spokesman Howard Miller. “The officer was questioning the driver. The story was inconsistent with the info he was providing to the officer. (He) started to question the passenger, at which time he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.”

That’s when dash cam video shows the driver take off, nearly hitting the officer with his sideview mirror.

“The vehicle took off in the direction of North Point Mall,” Miller said. “The officer attempted to catch up, but he was driving too fast for our officer to catch up.”

Video shows the car crashing into a tree and someone running from the car into the woods.

According to an incident report Petchenik obtained, police found 60 fraudulent credit cards, 164 ecstasy pills, a gun and other items inside the car.

“We did have the ID on the driver and were able to take several warrants,” Miller said.

Last week, about six months after the incident, police in Gwinnett County picked up driver Jason Lovett and returned him to Alpharetta to face charges. He’s accused of obstruction, drugs and gun charges.

Drivers told Petchenik they’re glad to hear Lovett is off the street.

“Someone that did something like that was out and about for six months, that’s just bad,” said Kirk Roberson. “Hopefully there’s justice and he serves some time. Some real time. Not just something that’s a week and out on probation.”

