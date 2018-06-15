0 Stolen equipment shuts down emergency sirens in north Fulton cities

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police say someone stole critical equipment that communicates with the city’s more than two dozen tornado sirens, rendering them useless.

Police told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik that city officials discovered the issue after running a test June 5.

When they didn’t receive any data back from the 23 sirens spread across the city and into Milton, they sent an officer to check on a shed that houses the equipment Thursday.

“Upon our arrival, we inspected the equipment shed, discovered numerous cables had been cut and the repeater for the siren had been stolen by an unknown suspect,” said Alpharetta police Officer Jeff Ross. “The shed was unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry to the shed or the surrounding fences.”

Ross said the equipment costs about $20,000.

“We can’t notify the public or anyone else that there’s severe weather coming in, we need to evacuate or do whatever is necessary,” Ross said. “Until that’s fixed, utilizing reverse 911 and social media are a good way to stay in touch with us.”

Alpharetta resident Tina Milton said the theft concerns her.

“I have two small ones, so I would definitely want to be alerted if we had a tornado,” she said. “That’s awful. I wonder what’s the reason behind it."

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls told Petchenik tornado sirens are imperative in an emergency.

“Oftentimes, we’re attached to our phones, but if you’re playing in the pool or outside on a baseball field, you don’t necessarily have your phone in your hand. Those tornado sirens outdoors alert people outdoors that danger is approaching,” Walls said.

Walls suggested downloading the Severe Weather Team 2 app for pinpointed warnings for neighborhoods.

She said this time of year is not high tornado season but severe storms can be unpredictable.

“During the summertime months, you could easily have one of those cells become strong or severe,” Walls said. “Typically, our primary threats include damaging winds, as well as heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, but if you do have a little bit of spin in the atmosphere, that could be just enough to develop those small tornadoes.”

Friday, officials told Petchenik that Fulton County Emergency managers were lending Alpharetta a portable repeater that could allow the sirens to work until they purchase a replacement repeater.

They were testing the equipment Friday to ensure it would work.

