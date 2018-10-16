0 Roswell woman driving drunk crashes car with 4-year-old in back seat, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell mother faces charges that she crashed her car while drunk with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say Natalija Kayne rear-ended a car near the intersection of Coleman and Willeo Roads on Oct. 10.

“When the officers arrived they found the person driving the car, a female, that was at fault for the accident, had alcohol on her breath,” said Officer Lisa Holland.

Holland told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik Kayne was so drunk that she couldn’t stand up to complete a field sobriety test.

“She had just picked up her child from school,” Holland said.

Holland said the 4-year-old girl was, thankfully, not harmed.

The child’s father picked her up at the scene and Kayne went to jail on charges of DUI and child endangerment.

“It’s never a good idea to be drinking and driving, especially when you have a child in the car,” said Holland. "This accident could have been worse. She could have hit somebody else and went off the road and caused major damage to herself and her child.”

The mother of the man whom police say Kayne hit didn’t want to be identified, but told Petchenik his vehicle was “roughed up” in the crash.

“He was just waiting for the red light to turn, that’s all,” she said, adding that he saw Kayne driving up behind him and had no way to escape the crash.

"There’s no excuse. She put pedestrians in danger. he put car drivers in danger. She put her own child in danger,” said the man's mother. “She should be reprimanded harshly.”

Petchenik reached out to a relative listed in the police report to get Kayne’s side of the story, but didn’t hear back.

