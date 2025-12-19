Roswell to upgrade soccer fields at Grimes Bridge Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is moving forward with a bond-funded project to modernize soccer fields at Grimes Bridge Park.

The project has a budget of nearly $4 million and is expected to begin construction in January.

The Roswell City Council approved a construction contract with Precision Turf, LLC to undertake the improvements. The project is funded by the 2022 Parks Bond Program, which supports capital improvements to recreational facilities across the city.

The project includes converting two natural grass soccer fields to artificial turf. Other enhancements are the removal and replacement of the retaining wall between the fields, construction of a new stairway and replacement of fencing and netting to improve safety for players and spectators.

Stormwater upgrades are also being done, as the park’s fields are frequently closed due to drainage issues, affecting both player access and event scheduling.

The city said it is investing in this project because many parks and recreation facilities, built in the mid-1980s to 1990s, require reinvestment for safe and reliable service.

These soccer fields were established in the early 2000s but the natural grass has struggled under continuous use, resulting in regular closures for maintenance.

During the construction phase, access to the Adult Recreation Center will remain uninterrupted, although some adjacent parking will be unavailable.

The construction is expected to finish by August 2026.

©2025 Cox Media Group