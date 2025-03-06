Teens found dead behind Roswell Publix were shot

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two communities are mourning the deaths of two teens found dead behind a Publix in Roswell.

The bodies of Natalie Henderson and Carter Davis, both 17, were discovered by a delivery driver behind the Publix supermarket shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Roswell police said.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office, the two died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death in both cases was homicide.

"Early indications are that they were killed there. We don't really have reason to believe they were killed elsewhere," Roswell police Det. Zachary Frommer said in an interview Tuesday.

Officers say Henderson and Davis were found lying beside their cars.

Police say the teens arrived at the shopping center between 2 and 4 a.m. Their parents told officers they thought the teens were still at home in bed.

The initial police report lists Henderson's possible relationship to the offender as "XBG," police shorthand for ex-boyfriend. There is no relationship to the offender listed by Davis' name. Police have not announced any persons of interest in the case.

"Given what the officers had on scene at that moment, it appeared to be a relationship-involved situation. This information can change quickly as evidence and information is gathered but is only meant to be a starting point," Frommer said.

Henderson was a student at Roswell High School and Davis was a student at River Ridge High School.

Davis played lacrosse and football.

“He, in many ways, was like a coach on the field. In fact, we sometimes joked and called him Coach Carter,” lacrosse Coach Mike Britt said about Davis.

He said Carter was someone players looked up to, and now their leader is gone.

“Our team is just devastated,” he said.

Hundreds of people showed up to a vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

Grief counselors are on hand at both of the students' schools to help console friends.

The principal at River Ridge HS said students are having a really hard time with Davis’ death.

“We had some tears this morning. A lot of hugs, a lot of talking in the hallways,” Principal Darrell Herring said. “It's devastating when you're so excited about all of your kids coming back to school and then you find out on the first day that something like this happened.”

He says adults are trying to provide answers to the many questions the kids keep asking.

“When you are talking to kids, you have to tell them that the world is tough, and what we’re trying to prepare them for is life,” he said.

Henderson was an honor student who loved to sing and dance. Video posted online shows her singing on her own and with her sister.

