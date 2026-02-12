Roswell earns ‘Bicycle Friendly Community’ kudos for working on ‘quality of life’ improvements

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell earned a Bronze-level “Bicycle Friendly Community” designation for 2025 from the League of American Bicyclists.

Roswell is one of only 10 communities in Georgia to receive the recognition this year.

The award recognizes Roswell’s commitment to improving infrastructure and conditions for people who bike, walk and roll. This latest designation marks 20 years of participation for the city, which first applied for the national program in 2005.

Roswell has maintained its Bronze status through multiple evaluation cycles over the past two decades. After first applying for the program in 2005, the city earned designations in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021. The 2025 recognition marks the seventh time the city has achieved this level.

The city has focused on expanding and maintaining multi-use trails and bicycle infrastructure to earn the recognition. These efforts include safety improvements through planning and design, as well as supporting alternative recreation and transportation options for residents. City officials said they are striving to create a more connected and livable community through these investments.

Mayor Mary Robichaux said the designation reflects the city’s focus on community wellness and accessibility. “This designation reflects our commitment to creating a connected city where healthy choices are easy, accessible and built into everyday living,” she said. “When we invest in safe places to bike and walk, we are investing directly in our community’s long-term health and quality of life.”

The Bicycle Friendly Community program emphasizes sustained progress through a combination of policies, infrastructure, education and community partnerships. These elements are designed to make bicycling safer and more accessible for people of all ages and abilities. The program aims to help communities demonstrate progress toward safer streets and stronger connectivity.

Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said the recognized communities are part of a broader trend in urban planning.

“Building better places to bike is a shared effort,” Nesper said. “The communities recognized … are part of a growing national movement, taking practical steps to support bicycling as a safe, accessible and valuable part of everyday life.”

