0 Road-widening project aims to ease traffic in Alpharetta

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some people in North Fulton County will have to deal with traffic delays and loud construction as crews get to work on a new road project.

The work along Rucker and Mayfield roads in Alpharetta began Wednesday morning.

The goal of the project is to widen the two roads in the area, but some residents wonder at what cost.

"People have been complaining about the traffic on Rucker because during the commute hours it's crazy,” said resident Jeff Smith.

The city said drivers should expect delays.

People who live in area could also have to deal with some noise, officials said.

But to speed up the process, the Alpharetta City Council voted to extend the workday by two hours for construction crews. That pushes them to 12-hour days.

"I'd rather them do that and be done with it,” said neighbor Brad Boaz.

The goal is to get the projects done two to three weeks earlier. The move will cost an extra $180,000.

"I think the sooner the better,” Smith said.

The projects could be done by middle to late July.

Still, some who live in the area said they worry about the possible damage to their property.

"That means they will have to change the grading on my property. And I did question the engineer,” Smith said.

Officials said crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the project finished ahead of schedule.

