Ramp closures at I-285 and GA-400 interchange impacts businesses as GDOT works on repairs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been exactly one week since we warned you and showed you the detours as ramps to the Glenridge Connector in Sandy Springs closed.

You can no longer get to Glenridge from Georgia-400 South or from I-285 Westbound.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach went to the area on Friday to see what impact the closure is having on businesses.

Gehlbach spoke with a number of different businesses who told him that they haven’t seen much difference.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But the UPS Store said the parking lot is a little emptier this week and one worker takes longer to get to work seeing more traffic…

and one restaurant is seeing a change for the worse.”

Since last Friday, headed southbound on Georgia-400 drivers are greeted by warning signs and orange barrels blocking the now closed ramp to the right.

You’re now cut off from getting onto Glenridge to get access to the hospitals, Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Dunwoody.

Also, the Westbound I-285 ramp to the connector is also closed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bhavin Ptel, owner of Mahana Fresh, says thankfully they do a lot catering, but the restaurant’s bottom line is impacted as drivers for food delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub are detoured.

“At certain times of the day, they have a hard time navigating because the 3rd party delivery services are not familiar with the space. they struggle to get here,” Ptel said.

Thankfully, GDOT says this work is one of the last major pieces to the ongoing makeover of the 285 and 400 interchange.

According to GDOT, these closures will last around five weeks…re-opening sometime around Memorial Day into the first of june.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Pilot remembered as hero as he avoided homes as plane went down in Georgia neighborhood The crash happened just as people were leaving for work for the day.

©2023 Cox Media Group