Police say driver crashed into officer's cruiser while he assisted motorist

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say a driver crashed into a police cruiser that had pulled over a motorist along the highway.
The officer was out of the car assisting another driver when the accident happened and wasn't hurt.
The Sandy Springs Police Deparmtnet posted a photo of the car with a mangled back end on their Facebook page.
The department is reminding drivers to always move over an extra lane when passing a parked officer.
Police arrested the driver for several violations including DUI.
