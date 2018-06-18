  • Police say driver crashed into officer's cruiser while he assisted motorist

    Updated:

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police say a driver crashed into a police cruiser that had pulled over a motorist along the highway. 

    The officer was out of the car assisting another driver when the accident happened and wasn't hurt.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The Sandy Springs Police Deparmtnet posted a photo of the car with a mangled back end on their Facebook page.

    The department is reminding drivers to always move over an extra lane when passing a parked officer. 

    Police arrested the driver for several violations including DUI. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police say driver crashed into officer's cruiser while he assisted motorist

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Fulton girl crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog missing after Roswell house explosion found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stolen equipment shuts down emergency sirens in north Fulton cities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials release cause of house explosion that injured 2 men