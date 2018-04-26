  • Police: Men arrested for "drag racing' at nearly 100 mph on busy Alpharetta road

    By: Mike Petchenik

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Two men are facing charges after Alpharetta police say they caught them drag racing right in front of an officer on a busy road.

    Dash cam video from the officer on patrol on April 6 near Webb Bridge and Morris roads captured the men fly past the officer at a stoplight.

    "When the light turned green he noticed two vehicles that were two car lengths ahead of him took off at a very high rate of speed,” Officer Howard Miller said.

    Video shows Officer Dustin Bak go after the cars.

    “Clocked both cars going about 91 miles an hour on Webb Bridge road, which is a 40 mph zone,” Miller said.

