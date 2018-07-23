0 Police: Man tried using baseball to break into metro Atlanta bank

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Johns Creek Police said a man struck out after using a baseball to break into a bank.

Surveillance video from the July 8 incident shows a ball fly through the window of Sun Trust branch on Medlock Bridge Road.

“It is not common,” said Lt. Nick Curry, of the Johns Creek Police Department.

Curry told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik as the bank alarm blared, suspect Quinterrius Childs rummaged through drawers in search of cash.

“His story was he was trying to get some money,” Curry said. “Obviously, there was no money at the bank because it was closed on a Sunday.”

Curry said officers arrived to find a car in the parking lot, that they determined was stolen out of Lawrenceville, and then encountered Childs walking out of the bank with cleaning supplies in his hands.

He said officers arrested Childs and then learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Gwinnett County.

“He basically did the same thing he did over in Gwinnett -- take a baseball and threw it through the front window,” he said.

Police reports obtained by Channel 2’s Tony Thomas show Childs broke into three car dealerships.

“It was pretty unique,” Curry said. “I’ve never seen a baseball through a window to get into a business.”

Neighbor James Johnson told Petchenik he’s glad police captured Childs so quickly.

“It’s terrible. Not in this neighborhood. Shouldn’t be tolerated,” he said. “Hopefully, he’ll figure it out and turn himself around.”

