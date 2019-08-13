Police charge driver with murder after they say he drove into Sandy Springs man

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A driver is now charged with murder for hitting and killing a real estate investor.
Bryan Schmitt surrendered Monday morning after Sandy Springs police said he drove into Hamid Jahangard two weeks ago on River Valley Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Be prepared for 'dangerous heat' across metro Atlanta this afternoon
- College student seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
- Teen recovering from severe burns all over his body after school lab accident
Channel 2's Michael Seiden went by Schmitt's home to talk to him about the arrest. A woman who answered the door did not want to talk to him.
TONIGHT AT 11, the new details we're learning about the incident that led to murder charges, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 12, 2019
Sandy Springs police just sent me this mugshot of Bryan Keith Schmitt, 47. Police arrested and charged him w/ the July 30 murder of Atlanta real estate investor Hamid Jahangard, 60. pic.twitter.com/2BTK7KAod2
MORE INFO: Police arrested Schmitt on Monday, four days after friends and family members buried Jahangard. pic.twitter.com/n5E41QvhEr— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 12, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}