Police charge driver with murder after they say he drove into Sandy Springs man

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A driver is now charged with murder for hitting and killing a real estate investor.

    Bryan Schmitt surrendered Monday morning after Sandy Springs police said he drove into Hamid Jahangard two weeks ago on River Valley Road.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden went by Schmitt's home to talk to him about the arrest. A woman who answered the door did not want to talk to him.

