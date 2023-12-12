Police arrest smash-and-grab burglars who broke into employees’ cars at Dunwoody Country Club

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested smash-and-grab burglars they say broke into cars at a Fulton County country club.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that investigators believe the group may also be responsible for crimes across metro Atlanta.

Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Cobb County police departments all worked together to arrest and charge the suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Many people at the Dunwoody Country Club are also giving a lot of credit to an employee at the club who was in the parking lot and snapped a photo of the suspect’s license plate.

The suspects are accused of breaking into dozens of cars.

The suspected thieves range in age from 18 to 21.

They’re now under arrest and facing felony charges after police say they targeted multiple vehicles belonging to employees who work at the club.

Brad Horn is a strength coach and one of 17 victims.

He told Seiden that he and a coworker had just pulled into the staff parking lot off Jett Road when they noticed a group of suspicious men.

“You see this guy’s head pop up on our corner next to a car and we looked around and the windows were on the ground,” Horn said.

He said he tried to stop the thieves but they were already driving away.

So he pulled out his phone and snapped a picture of their license plate.

Sandy Springs police used that photo and tracked the SUV to the city of Atlanta where officers arrested the suspects near Lenox Square.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to an affidavit, when investigators searched the vehicle they recovered stolen guns, credit cards, several pairs of gloves, and a window punch, which police say is commonly used to shatter windows during burglaries.

Investigators in Cobb County have also connected them to similar crimes.

Police say the day before this group struck in Sandy Springs.

Surveillance video from a Target store recorded them making purchases with stolen credit cards.

The country club told its employees that they would pay for all of their repairs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Botanical Garden to compete in ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ on Channel 2 “Garden Nights, Holiday Lights” is competing on the “The Great Christmas Light Fight” airing on Channel 2.

©2023 Cox Media Group