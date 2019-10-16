Police converge on scene where kidnapping suspect arrested, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 was over the scene of a large police presence on Old Roswell Road Wednesday afternoon.
Police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that a man who has been detained there is the suspect in a kidnapping that happened in Alpharetta Tuesday. He is apparently also wanted on another warrant from Roswell.
We're working to learn more information about the suspect.
Police said there is no reason to think the community is at risk. Old Roswell Road is closed in both directions between Warsaw Road and Commerce Parkway.
TRENDING STORIES:
-
Dozens of families scrambling to find new home after motel unexpectedly shuts down
-
Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?
-
Georgia's Pre-K Teacher of the Year is the first black man to win the award
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}