  • Police converge on scene where kidnapping suspect arrested, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 was over the scene of a large police presence on Old Roswell Road Wednesday afternoon.

    Police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that a man who has been detained there is the suspect in a kidnapping that happened in Alpharetta Tuesday. He is apparently also wanted on another warrant from Roswell.

    We're working to learn more information about the suspect.

    Police said there is no reason to think the community is at risk. Old Roswell Road is closed in both directions between Warsaw Road and Commerce Parkway. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories